St. Maarten: 38 persons recover from COVID – 19, no new cases

COV­ID-19 cases for the coun­try are on the decline once again with 62 active cases reported as of Tuesday, September 15.

This marks 38 confirmed recoveries in the past two days for St. Maarten.

Collective Prevention Ser­vices (CPS) has recorded no new active cases. The total number of positive cases remains at 549, as CPS is waiting for lab re­sults.

Of the active cases, CPS is monitoring 56 persons in home isolation. There are now 91 persons in quaran­tine based on contact-trac­ing investigations carried out by CPS of persons who may have been in contact with any of the active cases. The number of persons re­covered since the first case surfaced in St. Maarten has increased to 468.

Five persons remain hospi­talised at St. Maarten Medi­cal Center (SMMC) and one patient is isolated and being monitored. The total number of COVID-related deaths remains at 19.

CPS has tested 960 trav­ellers arriving at Princess Juliana International Air­port, (PJIA) and 1,816 per­sons throughout the com­munity.

CPS said that as the num­bers continue to fluctuate, the department will contin­ue to actively carry out its contact-tracing measures. Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labour VSA Richard Pan­neflek stated his elation to report another increase in the number of recovered cases on Tuesday.

“However, we are await­ing pending lab results which may reflect the active and total confirmed cases. Although we are not yet at zero active cases, [1 — Ed.] want the community to re­main positive and trust that God will see us through these trying times,” said Panneflek.

The Daily Herald.