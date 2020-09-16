St. Maarten: 38 persons recover from COVID – 19, no new cases

COVID-19 cases for the country are on the decline once again with 62 active cases reported as of Tuesday, September 15.
This marks 38 confirmed recoveries in the past two days for St. Maarten.
Collective Prevention Services (CPS) has recorded no new active cases. The total number of positive cases remains at 549, as CPS is waiting for lab results.
Of the active cases, CPS is monitoring 56 persons in home isolation. There are now 91 persons in quarantine based on contact-tracing investigations carried out by CPS of persons who may have been in contact with any of the active cases. The number of persons recovered since the first case surfaced in St. Maarten has increased to 468.
Five persons remain hospitalised at St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) and one patient is isolated and being monitored. The total number of COVID-related deaths remains at 19.
CPS has tested 960 travellers arriving at Princess Juliana International Airport, (PJIA) and 1,816 persons throughout the community.
CPS said that as the numbers continue to fluctuate, the department will continue to actively carry out its contact-tracing measures. Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labour VSA Richard Panneflek stated his elation to report another increase in the number of recovered cases on Tuesday.
“However, we are awaiting pending lab results which may reflect the active and total confirmed cases. Although we are not yet at zero active cases, [1 — Ed.] want the community to remain positive and trust that God will see us through these trying times,” said Panneflek.
The Daily Herald.