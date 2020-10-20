St. Maarten: 3 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

Three additional persons have tested positive for CO­VID-19, but six new confirmed recoveries have been reported as of Monday, October 19. St. Maarten’s active cases have now reduced to 59 and the total num­ber of confirmed cases is now 756.

Collective Prevention Services (CPS) is moni­toring 54 persons in home isolation. There are 85 persons in quar­antine bawd on contact-tracing investigations carried out by CPS of persons who may have been in contact with any of the active cases. Five patients remain hospi­talised at St. Maarten Medical Center and the total number of deaths due to COVID-19 re­mains at 22.

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced in St. Maarten has increased to 675.

CPS has tested 1,151 travellers arriving at Princess Juliana International Airport, (PJIA) and 4,771 people throughout the community.

CPS assures that as the numbers continue to fluctuate, it will con­tinue to actively execute its contact-tracing mea­sures.

Minister of Public Health, Social Develop­ment and Labor VSA Richard Panneflek re­minds the community to continue to be vigilant, wear masks in public, practise social distancing of at least two metres, sanitise and wash hands frequently and refrain from large gatherings.

The Daily Herald.