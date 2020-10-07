St. Maarten: 3 confirmed active cases

Three new persons have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of active cases to 75.

The total number of con­firmed cases is now 689.

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) continues to monitor 74 persons who are in home isolation. The release indicates that one person remains Mated in a confidential holding area (facility) and needs to be monitored. There are now 183 persons in quarantine based on contact-tracing investigations carried out by CPS of persons who may have been in contact with any of the active cases. According to the latest up­date from the Ministry of Public Health, Social Devel­opment and Labour Affairs VSA, there are no patients currently hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC). The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at 22.

The number of persons re­covered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten re­mains at 592.

CPS has tested 1,079 travellers arriving at the Prin­cess Juliana International Airport, (PJIA) and 4,650 persons throughout the community. CPS assured that as the numbers contin­ue to fluctuate, the depart­ment will continue to active­ly execute its contact-tracing measures.

The Minister of VSA Rich­ard Panneflek applauded the community for taking COVID-19 seriously. “The sacrifices being made by wearing masks in public daily, cancelling mass gath­erings and social distancing from your friends and fam­ily are not in vain. These are highly important as we are doing all we can to slow down the spread of the vi­rus,” said Panneflek.

The Daily Herald.