St. Maarten: 3 confirmed active cases

Three new persons have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of active cases to 75.
The total number of confirmed cases is now 689.
The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) continues to monitor 74 persons who are in home isolation. The release indicates that one person remains Mated in a confidential holding area (facility) and needs to be monitored. There are now 183 persons in quarantine based on contact-tracing investigations carried out by CPS of persons who may have been in contact with any of the active cases. According to the latest update from the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour Affairs VSA, there are no patients currently hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC). The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at 22.
The number of persons recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten remains at 592.
CPS has tested 1,079 travellers arriving at the Princess Juliana International Airport, (PJIA) and 4,650 persons throughout the community. CPS assured that as the numbers continue to fluctuate, the department will continue to actively execute its contact-tracing measures.
The Minister of VSA Richard Panneflek applauded the community for taking COVID-19 seriously. “The sacrifices being made by wearing masks in public daily, cancelling mass gatherings and social distancing from your friends and family are not in vain. These are highly important as we are doing all we can to slow down the spread of the virus,” said Panneflek.
The Daily Herald.