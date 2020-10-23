St. Maarten: 21 COVID-19 recoveries

The Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor VSA has reported twenty-one additional re­coveries from COVID-19 as of Thursday, October 22.

However, seven new positive COVID-19 cases were also recorded. This )rings the total number of active COVID-19 cases to 52. The total number of confirmed cases for St. Maarten is now 776.

Of the active cases, the Collective Prevention Ser­vices (CPS) is currently monitoring 45 persons who are in home isolation. There are now six patients hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center and one patient is isolated and being monitored. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at 22.

The number of per­sons recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased to 702. There are 123 per­sons in quarantine based on contact-tracing investi­gations carried out by CPS of persons who may have been in contact with any of the active cases.

CPS has tested 1,154 travellers who have ar­rived at the Princess Juli­ana International Airport (PJIA) and 4,807 persons throughout the commu­nity. CPS assures that as the numbers continue to fluctuate, the department will continue to actively execute its contact-tracing measures.

37 new COVID-19 cases in St. Martin

Regional health agency ARS has re­ported 37 new COVID-19 cases for the period Octo­ber 12 to 18, taking total active cases to 107. That is a slight drop from the 112 active case registered on October 11.

The total number of con­firmed cases in St. Martin since the epidemic began is 538. The number of recov­eries stands at 422. Eight persons have passed away from the virus plus one resident of St. Maarten.

Some 12 persons are cur­rently hospitalised with the virus, six m Louis Constant Fleming Center, two in Guadeloupe and four in Martinique.

St. Barths currently has 11 active cases but no one in hospital. The total num­ber of confirmed cases is 77 and 66 persons have recov­ered. No deaths have been recorded as a result of the virus in St. Barths.

