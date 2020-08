A COVID-19 patient who was being cared for in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) lost their battle against the coronavirus on Friday.

It has been reported that this patient was a worker of utility company GEBE. The company acknowledged the passing of an employee and subsequently announced the closure of its offices.

The death of this individual has increased St. Maarten’s COVID-19 related death toll from 16 to 17.

The Daily Herald.