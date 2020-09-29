St. Maarten: 17 persons recover from COVID-19

Seventeen persons have reportedly recovered from COVID-19.
Only one person has tested positive for COVID-19, thus reducing the number of active cases to 74. The total number of confirmed cases is now 645.
The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) is monitoring 70 persons in home isolation. Currently, there are 171 persons in quarantine. Three patients remain hospitalised at St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) and one patient is currently isolated and being monitored. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at 22.
The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten is 549.
CPS has tested 1,034 travellers arriving at Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA), and 2,686 persons within the community. CPS assured that as the numbers continue to fluctuate, the department will continue to actively execute its contact-tracing measures.
According to Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labour VSA Richard Panneflek, the ministry has retrospectively received negative results from the lab fora total of 702 persons who have been tested. He noted this as to why a sharp increase in the number of persons tested throughout the community has been recorded.
The Daily Herald.