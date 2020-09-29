St. Maarten: 17 persons recover from COVID-19

Seven­teen persons have report­edly recovered from COVID-19.

Only one person has test­ed positive for COVID-19, thus reducing the number of active cases to 74. The total number of confirmed cases is now 645.

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) is monitor­ing 70 persons in home isolation. Currently, there are 171 persons in quaran­tine. Three patients remain hospitalised at St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) and one patient is currently isolated and being moni­tored. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at 22.

The number of people re­covered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten is 549.

CPS has tested 1,034 trav­ellers arriving at Princess Juliana International Air­port (PJIA), and 2,686 per­sons within the community. CPS assured that as the numbers continue to fluc­tuate, the department will continue to actively execute its contact-tracing mea­sures.

According to Minister of Public Health, Social De­velopment and Labour VSA Richard Panneflek, the ministry has retrospec­tively received negative re­sults from the lab fora total of 702 persons who have been tested. He noted this as to why a sharp increase in the number of persons tested throughout the com­munity has been recorded.

The Daily Herald.