St. Maarten: 17 additional persons recover from COVID

The Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour VSA has recorded seven new active cases of COVID-19. However, the recovery of seventeen persons has also been confirmed, thus bringing the total number of active cases to 66 as of Monday, September 21.
The total number of confirmed cases is now 591.
Collective Prevention Services (CPS) is monitoring 63 persons currently in home isolation. There are now three patients hospitalised at St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) and the total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at 20.
The number of persons recovered since the first case surfaced in St. Maarten is 505. There are currently 46 persons in quarantine based on contact-tracing investigations carried out by CPS of persons who may have been in contact with any of the active cases.
CPS has tested 991 travellers arriving at Princess Juliana International Airport, (PJIA) and 1,890 persons within the community. CPS assures that as the numbers continue to fluctuate, the department will continue to actively execute its contact-tracing measures.
Minister of Public Health Richard Panneflek wished all persons affected by COVID-19 much strength. He further encouraged persons returning home daily to “leave your shoes at the door, remove your clothing, and shower immediately before interacting with your family members.
“We are in this fight together and we must adhere to the implemented guidelines to safeguard ourselves, our family and our community in efforts to flatten the curve,” concluded Panneflek.
The Daily Herald.