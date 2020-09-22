St. Maarten: 17 additional persons recover from COVID

The Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour VSA has recorded seven new active cases of COVID-19. However, the recovery of seventeen persons has also been confirmed, thus bringing the total number of active cases to 66 as of Monday, Sep­tember 21.

The total number of con­firmed cases is now 591.

Collective Prevention Services (CPS) is monitor­ing 63 persons currently in home isolation. There are now three patients hospi­talised at St. Maarten Med­ical Center (SMMC) and the total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at 20.

The number of persons re­covered since the first case surfaced in St. Maarten is 505. There are currently 46 persons in quarantine based on contact-tracing investigations carried out by CPS of persons who may have been in contact with any of the active cases.

CPS has tested 991 travel­lers arriving at Princess Ju­liana International Airport, (PJIA) and 1,890 persons within the community. CPS assures that as the numbers continue to fluctuate, the department will continue to actively execute its contact-tracing measures.

Minister of Public Health Richard Panneflek wished all persons affected by CO­VID-19 much strength. He further encouraged per­sons returning home daily to “leave your shoes at the door, remove your clothing, and shower immediately before interacting with your family members.

“We are in this fight to­gether and we must ad­here to the implemented guidelines to safeguard ourselves, our family and our community in efforts to flatten the curve,” con­cluded Panneflek.

The Daily Herald.