St. Maarten: 14 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

The Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour VSA has confirmed fourteen new active COV­ID-19 cases in St. Maarten as of Tuesday, September 29.

Eight persons have re­portedly recovered from the virus, bringing the to­tal number of active cases to 80. The total number of confirmed cases is now 659. Collective Prevention Ser­vices (CPS) is monitoring 76 persons in home isola­tion. Currently there are 196 persons in quarantine. Three patients remain hos­pitalised at St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) and the total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at 20. The number of persons recovered since the first case surfaced in St. Maarten is 557.

CPS has tested 1,040 trav­ellers arriving at Prince. Juliana International Air­port, (PJIA) and 2,710 per­sons throughout the com­munity. CPS assures that as the numbers continue to fluctuate, it will continue to actively execute its contact tracing measures.

VSA Minister Richard Panneflek encourages the public to remain positive as the ministry works to­wards the goal of reducing the spike. “Remain vigilant and continue to wear your masks, practise social dis­tancing, sanitise your hands frequently, wash your hands with soap [and wa­ter — Ed.], and refrain from mass gatherings,” he said.

The Daily Herald.