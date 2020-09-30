St. Maarten: 14 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

The Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour VSA has confirmed fourteen new active COVID-19 cases in St. Maarten as of Tuesday, September 29.
Eight persons have reportedly recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of active cases to 80. The total number of confirmed cases is now 659. Collective Prevention Services (CPS) is monitoring 76 persons in home isolation. Currently there are 196 persons in quarantine. Three patients remain hospitalised at St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) and the total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at 20. The number of persons recovered since the first case surfaced in St. Maarten is 557.
CPS has tested 1,040 travellers arriving at Prince. Juliana International Airport, (PJIA) and 2,710 persons throughout the community. CPS assures that as the numbers continue to fluctuate, it will continue to actively execute its contact tracing measures.
VSA Minister Richard Panneflek encourages the public to remain positive as the ministry works towards the goal of reducing the spike. “Remain vigilant and continue to wear your masks, practise social distancing, sanitise your hands frequently, wash your hands with soap [and water — Ed.], and refrain from mass gatherings,” he said.
The Daily Herald.