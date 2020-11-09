St. Maarten: 14 Covid-19 recoveries

The Min­istry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor VSA has reported fourteen additional recoveries from coronavirus COVID-19 as of Sunday, November 8. However, six new positive COVID-19 cases were also recorded. This brings the total number of active COV­ID-19 cases to 72. The total number of confirmed cases for St. Maarten is now 876. The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) is currently monitoring 62 persons who are in home isolation. There are now ten patients hospi­talised at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to CO­VID-19 remains at 23.

The number of persons re­covered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased to 801. There are 256 persons in quarantine based on contact-tracing investigations carried out by CPS of persons who may have been in contact with any of the active cases.

CPS has tested 1,265 trav­ellers who have arrived at the Princess Juliana International Airport, (PHA) and 5,742 persons throughout the community. CPS assures that as the numbers continue to fluctuate, the department will continue to actively exe­cute its contact-tracing mea­sures.

The ministry reminds the public that adherence to the mandatory regulations implemented is crucial in re­ducing further spread of the virus. “Continue to wear your mask, maintain the social distance rule of two metres, practise good hand hygiene, and avoid large gatherings.”

The Daily Herald.