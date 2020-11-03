St. Maarten: 13 new COVID-19 cases, 7 recoveries confirmed

Thirteen more persons have tested positive for COVID-19. However, with the reported re­covery of seven persons the country’s total number of active cases is now 62.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 844.

Of the active cases, Collective Prevention Services (CPS) is currently monitoring 55 persons who are in home isolation. There are 169 persons in quarantine based on contact-tracing investigations carried out by CPS of persons who may have been in contact with any of the active cases.

Six patients are hospitalised at St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) and one patient is isolated and being monitored. The number of persons recovered since the first case surfaced in St. Maarten has increased to 760. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at 22.

CPS has tested 1,222 travellers who have arrived at Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA) and 5,647 persons throughout the community.

CPS assures that as the numbers continue to fluctu­ate, it will continue to actively execute its contact-tracing measures.

