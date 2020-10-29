St. Maarten: 13 new COVID-19 cases, 10 recoveries confirmed

Thirteen persons have tested positive for COVID-19, but with a reported recovery of ten persons the country’s total number of active cases is now 59.
The total number of confirmed cases is now 805. Of the active cases, Collective Prevention Services (CPS) is currently monitoring 52 persons who are in home isolation. There are 105 persons in quarantine based on contact-tracing investigations carried out by CPS of persons who may have been in contact with any of the active cases.
Six patients remain hospitalised at St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) and one patient is isolated and being monitored. The number of persons recovered since the first case surfaced in St. Maarten has increased to 724. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at 22.
CPS has tested 1,194 travellers who have arrived at Princess Juliana International Airport, (PJIA) and 5,582 persons throughout the community.
CPS assures that as the numbers continue to fluctuate, the department will continue to actively execute its contact-tracing measures. Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor VSA Richard Panneflek said, “In order to flatten the curve and reduce the spread of the virus, continue to wear masks in public, practise the two-metres social distancing, sanitise and wash your hands frequently and refrain from mass gatherings.”
The Daily Herald.