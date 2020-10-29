St. Maarten: 13 new COVID-19 cases, 10 recoveries confirmed

Thirteen persons have tested posi­tive for COVID-19, but with a reported recovery of ten persons the country’s total number of active cases is now 59.

The total number of con­firmed cases is now 805. Of the active cases, Col­lective Prevention Services (CPS) is currently monitor­ing 52 persons who are in home isolation. There are 105 persons in quarantine based on contact-tracing investigations carried out by CPS of persons who may have been in contact with any of the active cases.

Six patients remain hospi­talised at St. Maarten Medi­cal Center (SMMC) and one patient is isolated and being monitored. The num­ber of persons recovered since the first case surfaced in St. Maarten has increased to 724. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 re­mains at 22.

CPS has tested 1,194 trav­ellers who have arrived at Princess Juliana Interna­tional Airport, (PJIA) and 5,582 persons throughout the community.

CPS assures that as the numbers continue to fluc­tuate, the department will continue to actively execute its contact-tracing measures. Minister of Public Health, Social Development and La­bor VSA Richard Panneflek said, “In order to flatten the curve and reduce the spread of the virus, continue to wear masks in public, practise the two-metres social distanc­ing, sanitise and wash your hands frequently and refrain from mass gatherings.”

The Daily Herald.