St. Maarten: 13 more COVI -19 recoveries recorded

The Min­istry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour VSA has reported 13 addition­al recoveries from COV1D-19 as of Tuesday, October 13. However, nine new positive COVID-19 cases were also recorded. This brings the total number of active COV1D-19 cases to 52. The total num­ber of confirmed cases for St. Maarten is now 719.

Of the active cases, the Col­lective Prevention Services (CPS) is currently monitoring 49 persons who are in home isolation. There are now three patients hospitalized at St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 still remains at 22. The number of persons re­covered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased to 645. There are 81 persons who are in quaran­tine based on contact-tracing investigations carried out by CPS of persons who may have been in contact with any of the active cases.

CPS has tested 1,123 travel­lers who have arrived at Princess Juliana International Airport, (PJIA) and 4,7I3 persons throughout the com­munity.

CPS assures that as the num­bers continue to fluctuate, the department will continue to actively execute its contact-tracing measures.

Minister of VSA Richard Panneflek urged the com­munity to remain vigilant and continue to wear masks, practice social distancing of at least two metres, sanitize and wash hands frequently and to refrain from mass gatherings.

The Daily Herald.