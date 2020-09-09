St. Maarten: 11 new active COVID-19 cases

The Ministry of Public Health has con­firmed eleven new active cases of COVID-19 in St. Maarten. The new total of active cases is 187, with the total number of confirmed cases now 527.

Of the active cases, Collective Prevention Services (CPS) is monitoring 180 persons in home isolation, six patients are currently hospitalised at St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) and one patient is isolated and being monitored. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at 19. The number of persons recovered remains at 321 and there are 99 persons currently in quarantine.

CPS has tested 909 visitors arriving at Princess Juliana In­ternational Airport (PJIA) and 1,668 persons throughout the community.

CPS assured that as the numbers continue to fluctuate, the department will continue to actively execute its contact-tracing measures.

Minister of Public Health Richard Panneflek stated, “We are in this fight together and only together we can overcome the spread of COVID-19. Continue to play your part by ad­hering to the guidelines implemented.”

The Daily Herald.