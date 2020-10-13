St. Maarten: 10 new COVID•19 recoveries reported

Ten ad­ditional persons have re­covered from COVID-19 thus reducing the total active cases to 56.

The total number of confirmed cases remains at 710.

The Collective Preven­tion Services (CPS) is currently monitoring 52 persons in home isola­tion. There are now 128 persons in quarantine.

The number of per­sons recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased to 632.

Four patients are hos­pitalised, three at the St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) and one at the Louis Constant Fleming Medical Center (St. Mar­tin). The total number of COVID-19 related deaths remains at 22.

CPS has tested 1,101 travellers arriving at the Princess Juliana Interna­tional Airport (PJIA) and 4,701 persons throughout the community.

CPS said as the numbers continue to fluctuate, the department will continue to actively execute its contact-tracing measures.

Minister of Public Health, Social Develop­ment and Labor VSA Richard Panneflek said on Monday no positive results were reported from the labs, however, he continues to urge the public to continue fol­lowing the implemented safety guidelines.

The Daily Herald.