St. Maarten: 10 new COVID•19 recoveries reported

Ten additional persons have recovered from COVID-19 thus reducing the total active cases to 56.
The total number of confirmed cases remains at 710.
The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) is currently monitoring 52 persons in home isolation. There are now 128 persons in quarantine.
The number of persons recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased to 632.
Four patients are hospitalised, three at the St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) and one at the Louis Constant Fleming Medical Center (St. Martin). The total number of COVID-19 related deaths remains at 22.
CPS has tested 1,101 travellers arriving at the Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA) and 4,701 persons throughout the community.
CPS said as the numbers continue to fluctuate, the department will continue to actively execute its contact-tracing measures.
Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor VSA Richard Panneflek said on Monday no positive results were reported from the labs, however, he continues to urge the public to continue following the implemented safety guidelines.
The Daily Herald.