St. Maarten: 10 new confirmed COVID•19 cases

Ten persons have tested positive for COVID-19; however, a confirmed recovery of twelve persons reduces the total active cases to fifty.
The total number of the country’s confirmed cases is now 729.
Of the active cases, Collective Prevention Services (CPS) is currently monitoring 47 persons who are in home isolation. Three patients remain hospitalised at St. Maartcn Medical Center and the total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at 22.
The number of persons recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased to 657. There are 75 persons who are in quarantine based on contact-tracing investigations carried out by CPS of persons who may have been in contact with any of the active cases.
CPS has tested 1,124 travellers who have arrived at Princess Juliana International Airport (PHA) and 4,726 persons throughout the community.
CPS assures that as the numbers continue to fluctuate the department will continue to actively execute its contact-tracing measures.
Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor Richard Panneflek expressed his gratitude to all for playing their part by following the implemented guidelines.
“We will overcome this pandemic, but we must continue to wear our masks in public places, practise the two-metres social distancing, sanitise and wash our hands frequently and refrain from mass gatherings,” he concluded.
The Daily Herald.