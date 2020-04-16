St. Barths: A first Covid-19 test machine expected next week

Bruno Magras gave details in an interview with Martinique La 1re, Tuesday, April 14, on the progress of the screening project for the entire population.

He said the first of four test machines was due “next week”. The other three must arrive “the first half of May”, says the President of the Community.

As a reminder, these machines at 110,000 euros each have the capacity to test sixteen patients per hour, via PCR samples, that is to say the swab in the nose. The ARS has not yet released its screening strategy, but it should give priority to symptomatic people, caregivers, the elderly.

journaldesaintbarth.com