Earlier this year, Spotify became available in more than 80 markets around the world, with several in the Caribbean. Today, we’re excited to share that Spotify is now available to even more users and creators in the Caribbean, including French Guiana , Guadeloupe , Martinique , Saint Barthélemy , Saint Martin , Anguilla , British Virgin Islands , Cayman Islands , Montserrat , Turks and Caicos Islands , Aruba , Bonaire , Saint Eustatius , Saba , and Saint Maarten .

By expanding listening around the world, Spotify can connect more fans with their favorite artists and help them discover new ones, locally and globally. Launching in additional markets also gives local creators the opportunity to reach new audiences and access tools that enable them to gain more audience insights and propel their careers.

Since February, Spotify has seen twice as many active creators coming from the Caribbean who are using the Spotify for Artists tools. This is a testament to the enthusiasm creators have in these markets and the desire for more resources and insights. We are excited to further enable this service in the region.

To accompany the launch, we are launching Zouk Station, a playlist featuring and honoring some of the greatest talents within the genre coming out of the Caribbean region. Get to know them by streaming the playlist below.

