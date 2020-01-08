Special Donald Duck on elementary schools BES islands

On Thursday January 9th 2020, Foundation Reading and Writing Bonaire (Stichting Lezen en Schrijven Bonaire) hands out an extraordinary edition of the Donald Duck Magazine at all elementary schools on the island. Copies were also sent to Saba and St. Eustatius, which later will be spread among schools there.

The publication in Dutch is named ‘Donald Duck duikt in de digitale wereld’ (‘Donald Duck dives into the digital world’) and is initiative of the Ministry of the Interior and Kingdom Relations in cooperation with the editorial staff of Donald Duck Magazine.

In this special publication kids are taken through the quickly changing world of artificial intelligence, technology and the norms, values and rules applicable. By means of different comics, tips and puzzles kids are made familiar with what comes with the digital world in a fun and playful manner.

Over 700 copies will be handed out to the children in group 7 and 8 of all elementary schools. Additionally, teachers of those groups receive instructions and complementary teaching material, to pay attention to the digital world in class. Also, the albums will be distributed through the Mediabus.

RCN