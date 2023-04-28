The Saba community gathered for a service at Sacred Heart Church in The Bottom on the morning of Thursday, April 27, to celebrate the 56th birthday of King Willem-Alex­ander of the Netherlands.

The service was attended by members of the community and government officials, including Island Governor Jona­than Johnson, who all came to show their support for the king and his accomplishments.

The special church service was led by priest Zbigniew “Zibi” Orlikowski, who delivered a sermon of wise words and hope that resonated with many and reminded them of the impor­tance of unity, faith and happiness. Pastor Vernon Liburd was also in attendance and led the congregation in prayer. Johnson gave a speech during the service, highlighting the king’s birthday and 10th anniversary on the throne.

Elvira van Groningen performed on violin and Devi van Groningen on the guitar.

Following the service, attendees gathered outside to min­gle and exchange greetings as refreshments were served. The special church service for King Willem-Alexander was deemed a meaningful celebration.

The Daily Herald.

Share this: Print

Email

WhatsApp

Twitter

Facebook

