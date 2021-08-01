Some changes to Saba’s Covid-19 Response Policy

The OMT Saba has evaluated its covid19 response policy, and some changes have been approved which will go into effect on August 1st.

For the most part, the entry requirements will stay the same. One change will be that, while the 5-day quarantine is still in place, once persons have received their negative test result on day 5, they can immediately resume their normal activities.

Additionally, a person is now only considered fully vaccinated 2 weeks after they have taken their final vaccine dose.

Lastly, pre-travel PCR tests will still be valid for 72 hours, but the rapid Antigen test can now only be taken a maximum 48 hours before arrival to Saba.