SMMC set to transfer COVID-19 care to medical pavilion, ICU hospitainer

The Mobile Medical Pavilion (MMP) and the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) hospitainer at St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) are now fully operational.

SMMC said on Friday that the next step is to begin preparing the transfer of COVID-19 care to this area outside SMMC, for the hospital to allow regular care and consultations to resume once the conditions of the lockdown allow for this to take place.

Both the MMP and the ICU hospitainer are located across from SMMC at the basketball and tennis courts at Raoul Illidge Sport Complex.

“Last month, SMMC ceased elective medical procedures and consultations as part of the preventative measures SMMC’s Outbreak Management Team (OMT) implemented in order to limit the possible exposure to the virus. The phase we are entering now is to look at how we can gradually start back the regular operations of the hospital once the conditions of the lockdown allow for such,” said SMMC Medical Director and OMT Chairman Dr. Felix Holiday.

“The first step is to transfer COVID-19 care to the MMP and ICU hospitainer which are both located outside SMMC so we keep the COVID-19 treatment area contained to one particular zone, which simultaneously makes it possible for SMMC to resume regular operations again soon afterwards, when the lockdown allows for this.

“The MMP has seven double-patient rooms which will be used for medium care; for example, for COVID-19 suspected or confirmed cases that require only regular oxygenation (non-invasive care) and for triage purposes for anyone displaying flu-like symptoms.

“The hospitainer has six ICU beds, each equipped with its own ventilator, to provide critical COVID-19 care for which the Aspen Medical Team from the USA presently in St. Maarten will primarily assist us.”

With St. Maarten currently still registering positive COVID-19 cases and the estimate of many unregistered COVID-19 cases in the community, SMMC reminds the general public to register at Collective Prevention Services (CPS) if you or someone you know displays symptoms (fever, cough, tiredness, shortness of breath) and to follow the general advice of social distancing and self-isolation.

