Sixth EZK compensation for affected entrepreneurs

For the sixth time, entrepreneurs in the Caribbean Netherlands can receive a fixed-cost compensation from the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate (EZK). The amount of support can range from $500 to $400.000 and is calculated based on turnover figures. An application can be submitted starting the 3rd of August 2021.

To be eligible, the turnover loss must be at least 30%. There is a calculation module on the RCN website with which entrepreneurs can easily calculate the amount that they may be entitled to. If the amount is $ 6.000 or more, as with the previous compensations, a statement from an independent bookkeeper or accountant must be added to confirm the figures quoted.

For this sixth allowance, the turnover figures for the months of April, May and June 2021 are compared with the turnover figures for the same months in 2019. Companies that started after the 1st of April 2019, can contact the SZW unit of RCN for a tailor-made calculation of their loss of turnover.

All conditions and additional information can be found on www.rijksdienstcn.com/covid-19 (under government emergency package). Fully completed and signed application forms, together with the necessary attachments, can be e-mailed at the latest up to and including the 31st of October 2021 via the e-mail address tegemoetkomingEZK@rijksdienstcn.com.

For support with submitting the application, please contact the Chamber of Commerce on Bonaire at steunloket@kvkbonaire.com. If you have urgent questions, you can contact the RCN unit SZW at 781-5554 (Bonaire), 790-0052 (St. Eustatius) and 416-3804 (Saba).

RCN