Six new COVID-19 cases on Dutch side, 7 now hospitalised

St. Maarten recorded six new COVID-19 cases on Thursday pushing the total number of cases to date to 63 and the number of active cases (persons currently battling the illness) to 41.

Prime Minister and Chairperson of the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) Silveria Jacobs said in a national address on Thursday evening that as of 4:00pm Thursday there had been 95 persons in self-quarantine; 84 in self-isolation; 189 tested, 108 negative; 17 tests are pending; one is inconclusive and 63 persons are positive. There are 43 male and 20 female positive cases.

The number of hospitalisations went up by one and now stands at seven. The number of persons who tested positive for COVID-19 and died still stands at nine and a total of 12 persons have recovered from the highly infectious virus. Jacobs said the numbers are expected to increase due to the outreach programme currently underway, where medical teams are going into communities and testing persons. Persons who are in self-isolation (showing symptoms) are also being tested.

The Daily Herald.