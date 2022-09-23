Simons: The Hague harbours sense of superiority in dealing with islands

Leader of the BIJ1 party Sylvana Simons, during the general political deliberations (“algemene politieke beschouwingen”) in the Second Chamber of the Dutch Parliament on Wednesday, accused Dutch politicians of “superiority thinking” towards the Dutch Caribbean.
“While poverty in our Kingdom extends to the other side of the Atlantic Ocean, there is an attitude of distrust towards the governments of Aruba, Curacao, St. Maarten, Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba,” said Simons.
According to Simons, the attitude of The Hague is “characterised by superiority thinking and by the idea that we here in The Hague know better than they, how they need to govern.
“From that position [of superiority thinking — Ed.] emerges a political unwillingness to, for example, act forcefully to establish a social minimum that does justice to the actual cost of living on the islands,” she said.
Simons was the only party leader who mentioned the Dutch Caribbean during the general deliberations that are always held one day after the presentation of the Dutch government budget.
She spoke about equality, justice and solidarity for everyone, which she said are core values for BIJ1. These three elements should be the basis of policy, leadership and government’s future vision.
The Member of Parliament (MP) addressed discrimination and racism in the Dutch society. She mentioned the tax allowances scandal, in which parents of Dutch Caribbean, Surinamese, Moroccan and Turkish descent were disproportionally targeted, as well as the broad use of ethnic profiling by police and government services.
