SHS school board reacts to “opinion” letter

In response to the “Letter to the Editor” of last Friday concerning the possible issues at Saba’s Sacred Heart School, the Board requested to have the following reaction published:

Reaction to: “The real Sacred Heart School situation on Saba”

The school board and management of the Sacred Heart School on Saba hereby invites the unknown “concerned Saban” writer to discuss the content of his/her writing with the board, as this has not been done.

The board can be contacted via email at sabashsboard@gmail.com

Respectfully,

Monique Wilson

President SKOSaba

Note from the Editor:

Letter to the Editor“. This response refers to this ““.