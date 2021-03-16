SHCF starts renovation of the Laboratory

With great enthusiasm, we are happy to announce that preparations for the much-needed renovation of our Laboratory will be underway starting Monday, March 15, 2021.
Work on the Laboratory is projected to commence as early as April 2021 and we would like to inform you of the changes that will take place during this time.
Two important things to note:
Our Laboratory will be moved to a temporary location in the Hospital and we will receive assistance on the island from our colleagues at the St. Eustatius Health Care Foundation.
Persons with an appointment for the Lab are asked to come to the clinic where one of our nurses will direct you to the temporary location.
Opening hours:
Monday & Wednesdays – 7:30am to 1:00pm
Tuesdays & Thursdays – 7:30am to 9:00am
Fridays the Lab will be closed to the public
We thank you for your understanding and look forward to the outcome of this new project.
SHCF