Sharp decline COVID-19 cases in St. Maarten Nov.9

The number of positive COVID-19 test results in St. Maarten showed a sharp decline in November, reported the Dutch National Institute for Public Health and the Environment RIVM in its latest Dutch Caribbean update.
In St. Maarten, there were a mere 23 positive test results up to and including November 29. This is a lot less than the 66 positive test results of October 2022. Eights persons, all older than 60, were admitted to the St. Maarten Medical Centre (SMMC) with COVID-19 related complications. No one died from COVID-19 in St. Maarten in November.
Throughout the Dutch Caribbean, with the exception of Aruba, the number of COVID-19 cases went down in November compared to the month before. In total, 474 positive test results were reported in November, which is a reduction compared to the 545 in October.
Also, there were fewer COVID-19-related deaths in the Dutch Caribbean: five in November whereas I I persons died in October as a result of the complications from the virus. No new COVID-19-related deaths have been reported in the Caribbean Netherlands islands Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba since August 22, the RIVM announced.
Both St. Eustatius and Saba reported fewer than five positive test results in November, and there have been no COVID-19-related hospital admissions or deaths. In October, St. Eustatius had eight positive test results and Saba had fewer than five in that month.
Curacsao had 97 positive test results in November, versus 121 in October. The number of COVID19-related hospital admissions went down slightly from 15 in October to 11 in November. Fewer than five persons died from COVID-19 complications and they were all older than 65 and living in a care home.
In Bonaire, 82 corona-virus infections were reported in November, compared to 112 in October. Fewer than five persons were admitted to the hospital with medical complications as a result of COVID-19 and no one died from the virus.
Only in Aruba, the number of COVID-19 cases went up: from 187 in October to 266 in November. There were 30 hospital admissions and fewer than five deaths related to COVID-19. The increase in hospital admissions from 18 in October to 30 did not result in an overburdening of care at the hospital. Five of the 30 hospital admissions were minors.
The RIVM is monitoring several subvariants of Omicron BA.2, BA.4 and BA.5 that are circulating in the Dutch Caribbean. There are also variants that consist of so-called recombinants, which are combinations of variants, such as XBB.
The Daily Herald.