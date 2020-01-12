SFPCA organizes Island- wide free microchip registration for Saba Pets

The SFPCA, a Saba Foundation for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, kicks off 2020 with a free chipping campaign for all dogs and cats on Saba. “The pet registration needs to be updated in accordance with new trends, says Mrs. Evette Peterson, the microchip will enable pet owners to comply with travel regulations, when travelling off Island, for instance’’. The founding member continues, “Animals that are chipped are easily returned to their rightful owners if found lost, the metal tags sometimes went missing”.

The SFPCA, a Saba Foundation for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, kicks off 2020 with a free chipping campaign for all dogs and cats on Saba. “The pet registration needs to be updated in accordance with new trends, says Mrs. Evette Peterson, the microchip will enable pet owners to comply with travel regulations, when travelling off Island, for instance’’. The founding member continues, “Animals that are chipped are easily returned to their rightful owners if found lost, the metal tags sometimes went missing”.

The foundation gratefully receives a subsidy from the Public Entity Saba, monies used for various programs such as spaying and neutering, maintaining the domesticated animal registry, and educational awareness. According to the local vet, “The chip is smaller than a grain of rice and it is introduced under the skin between the shoulder, we also have smaller chips for the toy size dogs and cats”.

The foundation gratefully receives a subsidy from the Public Entity Saba, monies used for various programs such as spaying and neutering, maintaining the domesticated animal registry, and educational awareness. According to the local vet, “The chip is smaller than a grain of rice and it is introduced under the skin between the shoulder, we also have smaller chips for the toy size dogs and cats”.