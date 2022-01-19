Self-tests for Saba schools

January 19, 2022 Leave a comment

Two pallets with self-test kits for the schools on Saba arrived on Wednesday, January 19.

The arrival of the self-tests at the airport on Saba on Wednesday, January 19.

The COVID-19 self-tests, 10,800 in total, were financed by the Ministry of Public Health, Wellbeing and Sport (VWS) and transported on Royal Dutch Airlines KLM from Amsterdam to St. Maarten on Tuesday, January 18, and taken to Saba with a charter flight of SXM Airways the following day.

2. Island Governor Jonathan Johnson hands over a box with self-tests to Sacred Heart School Principal Hortence Promes.

The self-tests are for the Saba Comprehensive School (SCS) and the Sacred Heart School (SHS) so students can regularly do a self-test to help safeguard the schools against the spreading of COVID-19. The self-tests are for students age 6 and up. Island Governor Jonathan Johnson dropped off the packages with the self-test kits at the schools on Wednesday.

Schools on Saba re-opened on Monday, January 17, one week later than originally scheduled after the Christmas holidays due to a surge of COVID-19 cases on the island.

GIS Saba

Commissioner Zagers optimistic about 2022 despite challenges Saba faces
Update Covid 19 status, Wednesday, January 19th

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Saba News team
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved