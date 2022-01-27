Seedling trials start at Intensive Horticulture project

The Showroom Intensive Horticulture Pilot has completed construction and seedling trials have started.

Jim Garza of Gezondheid Farms, the public-private initiative to develop agriculture at Rendez-Vous, aims to have the first round of crops harvested by end of February. “We will be providing a spring salad mix in a 1/2lb biodegradable, twisty wire sealing, breathable paper bag with our local grown labeling. Crop variety trials are being run with romaine, butterhead, arugula, oakleaf, baby kale, mini chive, mizuna mustard, radish microgreen, and other vegetables,” he said.

Gezondheid Farms wants to provide a window of exposure to Saba’s youth to help inspire them to consider science, technology, engineering and mathematical fields of career choices that they have little to no exposure to on the island. “Learning how Mother Nature influences plants is intriguing when you involve electronics and sensors into the learning mix. We are all about energy, frequency, and vibration over the amplitude of time, taught with simplicity while having fun eating what we grow,” said Garza.

Educate students

The Saba Comprehensive School (SCS) has been looking for a traditional farmer for a while and until now was unable to hire one to support the students’ learning. After a working visit early in 2022, SCS Director Anton Hermans and SCS Pro/Vocational Department Leader Madelyn Johnson were inspired by the advanced technology and the possibility to educate the students about this agricultural approach. “We will be looking into starting a program that can be supported by the advanced technology and concepts used by the Gezondheid Farm,” Director Hermans said.

To make a start, the SCS will start a pilot program with Grade 6 of the primary school as part of sensitizing them for possible activities and classes when they formally continue their education at the High School. “We aim to incorporate these new technologies in our Lower Forms curriculum and after-school clubs to show the students that there are alternatives as an answer.

GIS Saba