Second edition Saba Wahoo Food Fest: December 5-11

Four restaurants on Saba will be participating in the second edition of Wahoo Food Fest from December 5-11, 2022.

In view of the wahoo season and the popular Saba Day Wahoo Tournament, the Saba Tourism Bureau, together with the participating restaurants will organize the food fest after the tournament. This is the second time that the Wahoo Food Fest is held.

The restaurants will be serving different dishes featuring the wahoo, a fish that is caught in the waters surrounding Saba. The Saba Wahoo Food Fest takes place during the wahoo fishing season. Saba is well-known for its Saba Day Fishing Tournament which takes place this Saturday, December 3, the day after Saba Day.

Participating restaurants are Brigadoon Restaurant, The Hideaway Restaurant, Dimples Bar & Lounge, and Tropics Café. Follow @Saba Tourist Bureau to view the dishes that are being offered.

Director of Tourism Malinda Hassell thanked all participating restaurants for their commitment to making this happen. “We invite people to enjoy the wahoo season and to come and support our food fest,” said Hassell.

