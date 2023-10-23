Second chamber elections on the 22nd of November 2023

Elections for the second chamber will take place on Wednesday, the 22nd of November 2023. The Rijksdienst Caribisch Nederland (RCN) will be starting an information campaign this week in order to inform all inhabitants of Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba about the elections and the voting process.

The slogan for this campaign is: I’m on! I’m voting!

RCN is launching the information campaign under instruction from the Minister of the Interior and Kingdom Relations. The Public Entities are responsible for organizing the elections.

Inhabitants of the Caribbean Netherlands, who have Dutch nationality and are 18 years or older, are eligible to vote. By voting, they can determine who represents their interests in the second chamber.

The second chamber monitors the government and passes new legislation that is also important to people who live in the Caribbean Netherlands. This relates to issues such as healthcare, security and social affairs.

Please visit www.rijksdienstcn.com/secondchamberelection

or https://www.facebook.com/TKverkiezingenCN

