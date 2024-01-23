SEC celebrates ten years as a stand-alone electric company

Saba Electric Company NV (SEC) is celebrating its tenth year as a standalone electricity company, after being officially divided from NV GEBE on January 1, 2014.
To mark the occasion, an official ceremony and gathering for the public was hosted outside SEC’s main office in The Bottom last Friday.
SEC President Director David Leonce said in his address to the gathering that the company had notably advanced since its ceremonial return to the people of Saba. “It is a moment of pride for all who have played a significant part in this journey,” he said.
He gave special recognition to former minister and shareholder for St. Maarten Theo Heyliger, former Energy Commissioner for Saba Chris Johnson, past Managing Director Charles Dexter Johnson and past Supervisory Board members Ray Hassell, Roy Smith and Roland Van der Pouw who helped in the transition.
“It would be amiss to not acknowledge and mention the visionary pioneers of Saba Electric Company, Ms. Atthello M. Edwards and Mr. Elmer Linzey who were the founders and operators of Saba Electric Company during the period of 19621968,” he added.
Leonce said that SEC’s embracing opportunities to decarbonise energy production and become a more sustainable energy provider has allowed the company to emerge as a leader in the electricity utility industry in the Caribbean.
Reflecting on key milestones, he highlighted SEC’s energy transition, which included building its first fossil-fuel-efficient and modernised power plant in 2015, with a capacity of 4.3MVA. This has provided the company with the capability for the integration of wind and solar power, but also a building that is more resilient to hurricanes and safer and convenient for production operation.
Further, in 2018 SEC commissioned its first solar park and battery energy storage system (BESS) with a production capacity of 1MW financed by the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy EZK and in 2020 solar power production was increased by 1.1 MW with a second solar farm and BESS partially funded by EU via the 11th EDF programme and EZK.
“Today Saba continues to enjoy 36% of its energy production from clean solar energy, making Saba one of the greenest destinations for tourists to visit,” Leonce said.
Further highlighting the company’s success, he noted that currently 95% of its distribution network is underground. “These investments have enabled Saba Electric to strength the distribution network making it robust for new energy innovations, but also resilient during hurricanes and wind-storms,” he said.
Consequently, SEC’s reliability performance has improved, resulting in an average of 1-3 widespread power outages per year.
Leonce said SEC’s sights are set on expanding its renewable energy production operations by 2025 with an additional 4MW Solar PV farm and 15MWh BESS, with 500kW wind power, allowing the company to reach 90% of sustainable renewable energy.
Some of SEC’s employees were recognised during the ceremony for their contributions to the company’s success. These individuals were Head of the Production Plant Daniel Johnson for excellent workplace attendance; Administrative Assistant Shaun Johnson and Shift Operator Staford Haughton for outstanding leadership; electrical technician Desmond Cane and Shift Operator Dwayne Johnson for health and safety stewardship; and recognised for exceptional work execution performance were Administrative Assistant
Beverly Every, Production Plant mechanic Jiger Oblegar and electrical technicians Leopoldo Lake Rodriguez and Alvin Marshall.
The Daily Herald.