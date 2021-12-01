‘SeaDream II’ visits with 110 passengers

The luxury cruise ship SeaDream II with 110 passengers on board visited Saba on Tuesday, Novem­ber 30.

The SeaDream II arrived around 8:00am. Around one hour later, the first pas­sengers disembarked and were taken to shore by the ship’s tender as the ship remained outside Fort Bay Harbour.

The cruise visitors were welcomed by representa­tives of the local agent Saba C-Transport and the Saba Tourist Bureau. A meet-and-greet area was set up for the occasion at the harbour where officials of the Tourist Bureau pro­vided information about Saba.

The passengers’ entry doc­uments for Saba were sub­mitted and checked prior to the ship’s arrival. The visitors adhered to the en­try protocols and followed the local guidelines against COVID-19.

The cruise visitors enjoyed Saba’s scenery and trails. Some went diving with Sea Saba, others explored na­ture during a hike along the Sandy Cruz trail with park ranger James Johnson of the Saba Conservation Foundation (SCF).

SeaDream II will return to Saba on December 21 and December 31, and again on March 22, 2022.

