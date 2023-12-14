SeaDream cruises will visit Saba multiple times in 2024

The Saba Tourist Bureau is delighted to share the upcoming schedule for SeaDream calls to our island. This marks the beginning of an exciting season, during which we expect numerous visits for the 2023/2024 season, weather conditions permitting.

Guests will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the charm of Saba through various activities. Whether it’s embarking on an island tour, joining a guided hike, or exploring Saba at their own pace.

The Saba Tourist Office will have a dedicated booth at Fort Bay Harbor to warmly welcome visitors and provide them with valuable information, the ship’s agent, Saba C-Transport, will also be present. Additionally, an Arts & Crafts market will be set up at the Tourist Office in Windwardside.

We look forward to welcoming SeaDream guests and trust that they will find joy in the diverse experiences we have to offer.

Should you have any further questions or require additional information, please do not hesitate to reach out to us. Thank you for your continued support, and we look forward to a successful and enjoyable cruise season.

Saba Toursit Office

Share this: Print

Email

WhatsApp

Twitter

Facebook

