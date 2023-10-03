Sea and Learn marks its 20th anniversary

Saba’s Sea and Learn Foundation kicked off its 20th anniversary programme on Sunday with an expedition to the Saba Bank sinkholes in the morning, followed by an opening night at Liam’s Cuisine.
Marine scientist Erica Moulton gave a presentation about her foundation Center for Open Exploration C4OE. It was entitled, “Why We Explore the Deep Ocean”. Moulton first visited Saba in 2021 as an invited expert for Sea and Learn Foundation. She quickly fell in love with the island, particularly the local drink Saba Spice and the story of its creation. Wanting to give back to Saba through C4OE, she chose to make a beer for Sea and Learn Foundation as a way to support its sustainability and give exposure to Saba.
Sea and Learn Foundation chose the beer’s name, “Saba Cloud Top”, because it represented the clouds that hover almost constantly above Mount Scenery, which is also considered the iconic symbol of Saba. Malachy Multimedia provided the design of the aluminium can. The graphics were inspired by a mural created by former Saba resident Joan C. Bourque.
Geo Aqua Watch, a nonprofit organisation that focuses on monitoring water quality, contributed to the beer’s production, as did the label company Bay Tech Label.
For this project, Moulton also partnered with Bastet Brewing, which advocates for the environment and creates beers and ciders inspired by fermentation traditions from countries and cultures around the world. Saban Vernon Hassell sponsored the delivery of the beer from Florida to Saba.
Saba Cloud Top was introduced to the island at a formal tasting event organised by the Saba Tourism Bureau on September 25. Samples will be available at each presentation night throughout Sea and Learn’s month-long programme in October. Additionally, Saba’s restaurants are promoting and selling the beer.
Sea and Learn’s programme brings scientists from around the world to Saba’s shores. Marine biologist and science communicator Nathan Robinson will give a presentation on how technology can be used to protect sea turtles at Ocean Club at 5:30pm Tuesday. Apart from giving presentations, the visiting scientist will participate in activities with Saba’s community until the closing event on Friday, October 27.
Over the past two decades, the Sea and Learn programme has been supported by Prins Bernhard Culture Fund and the public entity of Saba.
Persons can visit www. seaandlearn.org for more information.
The Daily Herald.