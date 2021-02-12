SCS: Vacancy for a Creative and Performing Arts / (Visual) Arts teacher (0.5 FTE)

The Saba Comprehensive School (the only school for secondary and vocational education on the island) seeks a:

Creative and Performing Arts / (Visual) Arts teacher (0.5 FTE)

effective August 1, 2021

Our new colleague must possess a Bachelor’s/Master’s degree in the subject field as well as a teaching certificate. Experience with (or knowledge of) the CSEC syllabus and/or CXCexamination is preferred and our new colleague will have to be able to communicate in English in order to transfer knowledge to our students.

As an educational professional the applicant must be able to employ and teach 21st century skills, to differentiate, and give the proper holistic care and attention to students in (and outside of) the classroom. In your application letter, it should be made clear what would be your overall contribution to the educational development of the Saba Comprehensive School.

If you would like more information about the school or have any questions, please visit our website (www.learningsaba.com) or Facebook page. You can also contact the director directly via email (ahermans@learningsaba.com). We offer an attractive salary according to the established salary scaling for secondary education on the Dutch BES Islands, the opportunity for growth, professional development, and more.

Application Procedure

Suitably qualified candidates should send the following items (all together in one pdf as an email attachment) to the president of the Saba Educational Foundation (the School Board of the Saba Comprehensive School), Mr. Franklin Wilson (board@learningsaba.com), and a copy to the director of the Saba Comprehensive School, Mr. Anton Hermans (ahermans@learningsaba.com). Closing date February 28, 2021.

• A letter of application, explaining your strengths as a candidate specifying your skills and knowledge in the creative and performing field and/or skills and why you are interested in a teaching position at the SCS.

• A statement describing your educational philosophy, not to exceed two pages.

• A current résumé not to exceed two pages.

• A one-page list of three references with current phone numbers and email addresses

SCS