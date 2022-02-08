SCS seeks Teacher Assistant for Praktijkonderwijs

The Saba Comprehensive School (the only school for secondary and vocational education on the island) seeks a teacher assistant for Praktijkonderwijs per January 2022:

Teacher Assistant for Praktijkonderwijs (1.0 FTE)

Effective August 2022

As the teacher assistant, you should have good organization skills, good attention to detail, the ability to work alone and as part of a team, and excellent communication and IT skills.

The teacher assistant will provide assistance in the substitution of theoretical and practical classes, assist teachers by helping groups of students and answering questions, assist teachers and their classes as well execute homework support. The assistant will also be required to administer tests, to guide students in cross-curricular projects, and attend a variety of meetings. Preferably, we seek an assistant who is sport-minded and is able to execute physical activities with the students as part of their daily learning program.

If you would like more information about the school or have any questions, please visit our website (www.learningsaba.com) or Facebook page. You can also contact the director directly via email (ahermans@learningsaba.com).

The appointment is by contract for the duration of 1 year with the intention to renew. The salary scale will be in accordance with the established salary scaling for secondary education on the Dutch BES Islands.

Working days will be Monday – Friday (7am – 2pm) during the regular school year as well as during Summer School.

Contact and application: Candidates should send the information listed below as a single pdf file attached to an email before February 27, 2022:

• A letter of application, explaining your strengths as a candidate and why you are interested in becoming our new colleague;

• A current résumé not to exceed two pages;

Please forward applications to Mr. Franklin Wilson, President of the Saba Educational Foundation, St. Johns, Saba (board@learningsaba.com) and to the director of the SCS (ahermans@learningsaba.com).

Candidates should note, however, that in the event outstanding applicants are identified early in the search process, the SEF/SCS reserves the right to close this vacancy before the published deadline.

SCS