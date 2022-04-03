SCS delegation to the Netherlands

A delegation of the Saba Comprehensive School (SCS) will pay a working visit to The Netherlands from April 15-22. Several practical education schools will be visited, and there will be an Esports training.

During the mid-term break this month, a small delegation, consisting of SCS Director Anton Hermans, Madelyn Johnson, Bianca Johnson, as well as a delegation from Statia’s Gwendolien van Putten School (GvP), namely Rijziena Hooker, Elroy Agard and Rosalie Edelstein, will travel to the Netherlands.

The delegation will visit practical education schools on a fact-finding mission to reshape, redevelop and invest in sprucing up Pro education at the SCS. Also visiting The Netherlands in the same period will be two Esports coaches and one student coach. They will participate in an in-depth training on how to guide and support students in Esports and will participate and visit several activities of House of Esports Rotterdam.

The trip to the Netherlands is a collaboration between the SCS and the GvP School. The results of the trip will be discussed with St. Eustatius and Bonaire afterward in an effort to further improve collaboration between the educational institutions in the Caribbean Netherlands.

The SCS completed another successful Career and Study Week in the last week of March. The first three of the five days consisted of workshops at school. On the fourth day, students took part in a field trip to several companies on the island. On the fifth day, an Expo was held at school. The Career and Study Week is held every year in an effort to help students, and their parents, to make the right choice in furthering their studies or starting a career.