Scrap metal collection

On Sunday, June 12th, a vessel is coming to the island to pick up scrap metal, including aluminum, aluminum alloys, copper, brass, nickel, tin, lead, zinc, galvalume, pipes, home appliances, and car wrecks.

We must keep Saba clean and prevent safety risks such as mosquito breeding grounds and hurricane hazards.

Do you have items to discard?

The Sanitation Department will be picking up these items from today, Monday, May 23rd onwards.

Is drop-off at the Landfill possible?

You can drop off your items at the Landfill every day until 3 pm. If you have any questions or need some more information, you can email info@sabagov.nl or send a Whatsapp message to +599-416 -7343 during office hours.

GIS Saba

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

