Schadefonds paid 112,406 euros to persons in the Caribbean Netherlands during 2019

As of April 1st, 2019, victims of violent crimes committed in Bonaire, St. Eustatius or Saba are eligible for a one-off compensation payment from Schadefonds. On this webpage you san see an overview of the figures for 2019: 53 applications were submitted last year, of which 28 have already been allocated. 22 applications are still pending and 3 were rejected because they did not meet the conditions. In total, 112,406 euros were paid out to the 28 assigned applicants, an average of 4,015 euros per person.

With the compensation payment, the Schadefonds, on behalf of society and commissioned by the government, recognizes the injustice that has been done to the victims. This way Schadefonds contributes to restoring trust and gives justice to the victims and their relatives.

For more information about Schadefonds CN, please visit www.schadefondsCN.com.

RCN