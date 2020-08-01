Saturday August 1st.: 2 positive cases. Address Island Governor Jonathan Johnson

As of today we have 2 positive cases of Covid-19. These are imported cases and who went directly into quarantine upon arrival and now are in isolation.

A protocol was in place upon the arrival of these persons to ensure that minimum interaction occurred. Because there has been uncertainty concerning this, it is being looked into to determine if further steps must be taken.

This week we moved to Alert level 2 and will remain there. As these 2 cases are imported, and therefore not a local transmission, we currently do not have to upscale further.

But as this development highlights, the measures that must be followed in alert level 2, such as the banning of events, physical distancing measures, strict hand hygiene and gatherings no more than 25 people must be adhered to. These measures are preventative and an important part in ensuring the safety of our community.

Thank you to all those who are vigilant and continue to adhere to our measures.

As further developments occur, the community will be updated accordingly.

GIS.