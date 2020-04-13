Satel services during Lock-Down

*Attention All Satel, Telcell & Chippie Customers*

The office of Satel NV will be closed until further notice due to the fact that Saba now has its first confirmed case of COVID-19 and the island is now on lockdown as instructed by the Island Governor.

The management of Satel NV has decided on the following:

Technical Support will continue. All issues can be reported to 4163602 or info@satelnv.com

Please note that the technicians will *not be entering* any premises.

Request for the upgrading of your internet speed can be sent to info@satelnv.com

Customers can continue making invoice payments via Online Banking:

Satel WIB – 80165805 / Satel RBC- 8600000006691484 (Please remember to put

your name, number or account number in the message/ note section)

Customers who are unable to pay their invoices online, the late fee for the March invoice will be waived.

Payments for Island Wi-Fi can be done via online banking. Please send us your account information (username) to info@satelnv.com so we can add the

credit.

Customers who have WIB accounts can make direct Telcell / Chippie Topup via this link:

Customers with an RBC account can deposit the funds on our RBC account and we will add the credit to your number. WIB customers who are not successful with their Topup via the link can deposit their funds on our WIB account. Please provide your number in the note / description field.

To check your Chippie account balance: go to your calling center and type #191# and press send. Your information will show up as a message. To verify your number type #181# in the same calling center. To check the status of your Bundle package send a text: “bundle val” to 3636

To check your Telcell account balance: go to your calling center and type *124# and press send. Your information will show up as a message. To verify your number send a text: “nr” to 121. To check the status of your Data package send a text: “info” to 111

To set up a new Chippie Bundle Package or Add ons click on the link below:

To set up Telcell Data plans clink on the link below:

Please note:

*We will not be disconnecting any customers during the lockdown period.*

*We will not be opening to sell Prepaid cards / Sim cards/chargers etc. We are on lockdown!*

Satel NV is committed to assisting you as much as possible during these uncertain times. We ask for everyone’s co-operation and patience these are trying times for us all.

Take this time to spend with your families. Stay informed via Public Entity Saba.

We will continue to keep you updated during the next few days.

Management of Satel NV