Samenwerkende Fondsen Cariben (SFC) hosts social funding info session on Saba

‘Samenwerkende Fondsen voor het Caribisch deel van het Koninkrijk’ (SFC) is a collaborative funding initiative by 4 funding agencies in the Netherlands, catering to NGOs throughout the Dutch Caribbean, with a focus on social projects. SFC has an office specifically for the SSS-islands on Sint Maarten, and separate offices on Aruba (CEDE Aruba), Bonaire, and Curaçao (Adviescollege Curaçao).

To be able to inform NGOs of the possibilities SFC has to offer while offering the opportunity to assist and guide the NGOs with their project proposals, ongoing projects, and reporting obligations, SFC visits Saba and Statia regularly, however, the effects of the pandemic has stimulated more online sessions than in person possibilities. SFC will however start more in-person sessions again, starting next week on Saba. Statia will follow the week thereafter.

SFC, therefore, invites all Saban NGOs that execute social projects to come to the Eugenius Johnson Center next week Thursday the 20th of October, to a social funding information session, starting at 9.30am. Thereafter there will be time to pose questions, as well as have one-on-one meetings with the SFC Project Advisor Fleur Hermanides. During the information session, emphasis will be put on the different application procedures, timelines, SFC funding policies & guidelines, project eligibility criteria, etc. To reserve a time slot for a meeting thereafter, this can be done prior to the info sessions via email to saba@samenwerkendefondsencariben.org.

The SFC consists of Fonds Sluyterman van Loo, Kansfonds, Oranje Fonds, and Stichting Kinderpostzegels; collectively supporting NGOs on the Dutch Caribbean islands since 2004. Collectively there is an annual budget of approximately 2 million euros to support NGOs with funding the execution of their social projects. The method to request support goes through a grant application procedure, which is supported by a local Project Advisor. Sint Maarten is thereby the hub for the applicants of Sint Maarten, Saba and Statia.

For more information on SFC and the opportunities, it has to offer, as well as to download the general application form, visit: www.samenwerkendefondsencariben.org/en. NGOs can also call/WhatsApp +1 721 586 08 08 or email saba@samenwerkendefondsencariben.org for more information, or to make appointments. You can follow SFC on Facebook to stay abreast of opportunities and highlighted SFC projects, through: https://www.facebook.com/SFCSxMStatiaSaba.

