Samenwerkende Fondsen Cariben (SFC) hosts a funding information session for social projects

Samenwerkende Fondsen Cariben (SFC) would hereby like to invite you to a funding information session for social projects. It will be hosted on Thursday October 20th, from 9.30 to 11.00AM, at the Eugenius Johnson Center.

We’ll be available for appointments and walk-ins thereafter, in the flex office of said location, till approximately 4.00PM.

If you’d like to ask more in-depth questions, or would like to discuss an ongoing project, or have us review/visit your project, please feel free to contact us beforehand, or walk-in while we’re there.

If you are not able to attend and would like some on-island assistance/info, please reach out to BMS: infobmssaba@gmail.com

We look forward to seeing you all there! Until then, have a great weekend ahead.

SFC

