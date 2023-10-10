Saba’s U23 Male National Volleyball Team is gearing up for the Eastern Caribbean Volleyball Association’s U23 Male Championship in BVI

Get ready to cheer for Saba’s U23 Male National Volleyball Team as they gear up for the Eastern Caribbean Volleyball Association’s U23 Male Championship in BVI, happening from October 11th to 16th, 2023!

Our 12-member squad, led by Head Coach Patricio Bridgewater, alongside Asst. Coach Lauren Risley , Team Manager Kemaul Lee, and Joelyn Robinson, will embark on their journey. They’ll set off from our beautiful island on Wednesday, October 11th, at 3 p.m. to SXM, and from there they’ll travel to BVI at 6:50 p.m.

Let’s meet the players who will be giving it their all:

1. Jalen Robinson (Captain)

2. Suediyair Pemberton

3. D’Angelo Gomez

4. Rashijden Riley

5. Kamran Jones

6. Tyreke Hassell

7. Caleb Renee

8. Bernardo Baker

Join us in supporting our talented team as they compete against nine other countries in this thrilling championship: Grenada, Anguilla, Antigua & Barbuda, British Virgin Islands, Dominica, St. Kitts, St. Lucia, St. Maarten, and St. Vincent & the Grenadines.

Let’s keep the ball flying high and show our Team Saba spirit!

