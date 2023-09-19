Saba’s U23 Female National Volleyball participates in Eastern Caribbean Volleyball Association’s U23 Female Championship in Dominica

Get ready to cheer for Saba’s U23 Female National Volleyball Team as they gear up for the Eastern Caribbean Volleyball Association’s U23 Female Championship in Dominica, happening from September 20th to 25th, 2023!

Our 14-member squad, led by Head Coach Patricio Bridgewater, alongside Asst. Coach Joelyn Robinson, Team Manager Kemaul Lee, and Lauren Risley, will embark on their journey. They’ll set off from our beautiful island on Wednesday, September 20th, at 10 am to SXM and from there they’ll travel to Dominica at 3 pm.

Let’s meet the players who will be giving it their all:

1. Kadesha Daniel (Captain)

2. Sharinela Blackman

3. Alina Smith

4. Vernisha Robinson

5. Marieyls Garcia Torres

6. Selena Gomez

7. Maliegquia Hughes

8. Ayanna Kingsale

9. Hannah Johnson

10. Kayla Johnson