Home / 1-News / Saba’s Red Cross helps with food distribution

Saba’s Red Cross helps with food distribution

April 16, 2020 Leave a comment

Sadly, Covid-19 reached our beautiful Saba as well. Our wonderful new branch manager Ms. Melanie Marks and the branch president Gerald Simmons – de Jong helped the volunteers yesterday who have been putting themselves on the front line in delivering groceries.

Since our island governor implemented much needed stay at home measures, all businesses are closed to the public and people must stay in their homes. The grocery stores are able to still provide groceries through delivery sevices, but the demand is high.

The Red Cross Saba is here to help 

SHCF

Wednesday, April 15: Four more positive COVID-19 cases for Dutch side, 12 now recovered

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Saba News team
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved