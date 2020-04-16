Saba’s Red Cross helps with food distribution

Sadly, Covid-19 reached our beautiful Saba as well. Our wonderful new branch manager Ms. Melanie Marks and the branch president Gerald Simmons – de Jong helped the volunteers yesterday who have been putting themselves on the front line in delivering groceries.

Since our island governor implemented much needed stay at home measures, all businesses are closed to the public and people must stay in their homes. The grocery stores are able to still provide groceries through delivery sevices, but the demand is high.

The Red Cross Saba is here to help ❤

SHCF