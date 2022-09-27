Saba’s Island Secretary, Tim Muller, new director of Rijksdienst Caribisch Nederland

Drs T.J (Tim) Muller MBA will become the new director and quartermaster of Rijksdienst Caribisch Nederland. This was announced by the Ministry of the Interior and Kingdom Relations (BZK). The appointment will take effect per 1 December 2022.

The Rijksdienst Caribisch Nederland (RCN) is a collaboration between the various ministries for matters concerning the Public Entities of Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba.

Tim Muller: “I am looking forward to continuing to build on the development of our three islands after the years on Saba. This time together with the RCN colleagues, parties involved in collective employment conditions and personnel policy, the Public Entities and the ministries. I was first allowed to do that as island secretary of Saba and later from this new, broader position. In addition, I like to get started with the extra assignment. That of quartermaster aimed at strengthening the public service to the inhabitants of Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba. We’re going to do that together; shoulder to shoulder with all involved”.

Tim is an experienced director with a proven record in and outside of The Hague and the Caribbean Netherlands. As an island secretary, he has shown to be adept at connecting the goals of the Caribbean and European Netherlands for the islands, Saba in particular, and European Netherlands. I have come to know him as a connecting factor with a focus on the execution and the result and am looking forward to the new cooperation with Tim,” says Roald Lapperre, Director-General of Kingdom Relations at the Ministry of the Interior and Kingdom Relations.

He takes over the position from Jan Helmond, who has been the director RCN since 2014. Jan will continue to fulfill the role of deputy Kingdom Representative, as he has been doing besides his role of director RCN since 2018.

RCN

Saba’s Island Council announced the news as follows:

The Executive Council of Saba on Tuesday, September 27th, announced that Island Secretary Tim Muller will start as director and quartermaster of the National Government Service for the Caribbean Netherlands (Rijksdienst Caribisch Nederland RCN) per December 1, 2022. The RCN is a collaboration between different ministries working for Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba.

Muller said that the decision to leave Saba and the Public Entity was not an easy one. “For seven years, I had the pleasure of working with colleagues on Saba’s development. I will surely miss them because with this Team Saba we have been achieving many tangible results. This is something to be proud of. Still, there is a lot more to do. That will be something to do for my successor with the team that is in place,” he said.

“I am thankful for the trust I received to work for the Saba community. I truly enjoy working on and for Saba and I will miss it. I am happy that in my new function on Bonaire, but also for Saba and St. Eustatius, I will be able to continue working on the development of the island(s),” said Muller. “Saba has been warm and welcoming to my family, and we made solid friendships. We are extremely thankful for the beautiful years. But it is now time to start a new phase in our family journey,” he said.

Muller states that after his years on Saba, he is looking forward to further contributing to the development of the three islands. “This time together with the RCN colleagues, parties involved in collective labor agreements, the public entities and the ministries. I look forward to working on the extra assignment as a quartermaster focusing on public service to the people of Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba. We will do this together; shoulder to shoulder with all stakeholders,” said Muller.

The Executive Council will bring in an interim island secretary who will also assist in the selection of a permanent successor. Muller’s appointment as the new RCN Director and quartermaster was also announced by the Ministry of Home Affairs and Kingdom Relations BZK.

GIS Saba

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

