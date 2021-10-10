Saba’s Fish Market reopens today

October 10, 2021 1 Comment

The Saba Fish Market reopens!!

Let us start by introducing our new fish market duo. Gina Hassell & Appolonia(Appy) Gumbs.
These awesome ladies are ready to bring you fresh local fish (and lobster on special request).

Gina & Appy taking in some fresh local fish for the re-opening from Joshua Holm & deck hand Luke Hassell of Lady Carolina.

Today, Sunday October 10th, 2021 the re-opening is taking place from 4-6PM at the fish market shed located on Fort Bay, By the small pier.
Every Wednesday, You will have easy and convenient access with the fish market brought to you in the Windwardside parking lot, starting at 8AM-Until supplies last.

Saturdays on Fort Bay fish market from 8AM-2PM.

Did you know????
That by purchasing fish from the Saba Fish Market, That partial proceeds go back into the Saba Fishermans Association and your supporting your local fishermen? This helps them by creating buffers for future projects they may want to embark on as an association.

One comment

  1. PC
    October 10, 2021 at 1:38 pm

    Wednesday??? It’s ridiculously busy as it’s the main delivery day for the entire island. Why not Thursday or Friday?

    Reply

